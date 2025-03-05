Hear from Las Vegas locals on how the tariff increases will impact them

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Many people I talked with tell me they're completing home projects now and even picking up more hours at work after the tariff increase announcement. We don't know the exact impact it'll have on each industry, but experts say the impact will be felt.

Locals like Robert Thurston said they're just trying to navigate the confusion and prepare for higher prices across the board.

Ryan Ketcham: Are you able to afford a price increase?

Robert Thurston: No not really, I haven’t been able to afford much.

Like many locals, Thurston is just trying to make ends meet.

“You know not going to casinos and saving any dime I can. Working overtime basically, I mean, how can you prepare," Thurston said.

Even his maintenance job is already seeing the effects of the tariffs.

“I know where I work a lot of the vendors are scared to death.”

Some people I talked with are already thinking ahead— hearing the tariffs were coming and acted fast.

“We bought a new TV, giant TV screen, washing machine, dryer, dishwasher. We did all of that because we knew the tariffs would have an effect on them,” said James Anderson, a Las Vegas local for 51 years.

Along with the new tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China, President Donald Trump announced during his speech to Congress on Thursday that more is coming.

“April 2nd, reciprocal tariffs kick in, and whatever they tariff on other countries, we will tariff them. That’s reciprocal back and forth,” President Trump said.

It is still unclear on how many countries the U.S. would tariff, but changes have already been seen to the current ones.

Wednesday, President Trump granted a one-month exemption for U.S. automakers to prepare for these new taxes. The President hopes more companies will start manufacturing here in the U.S.

While these increases could affect all of us in one way or another, local business owner John Saling said he remains hopeful.

“I also don’t believe they will be there that long either. I think people will come to the negotiating table and resolve it," Saling said.