Health information exposed after hackers hit Henderson business

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A Henderson business is warning people who may have had their health information exposed as part of a cyberhack earlier this year.

On Friday, PJ&A, a company that provides medical transcription services to various healthcare organizations, announced that an unauthorized party gained access to their network between March 27, 2023 and May 2, 2023.

Company officials said during that time, hackers acquired copies of certain files from PJ&A systems. Those files contained personal health information. While it varies per individual, some of the information that was exposed includes names, dates of birth, addresses, medical record numbers, hospital account numbers, admission diagnoses, dates and times of service, Social Security numbers, insurance information and clinical information from medical transcription files such as medications and the names of healthcare providers.

PJ&A officials said none of the exposed information included credit card information, bank account information, usernames or passwords. They add there is no evidence any of the exposed information has been misused "for the purpose of committing fraud or identity theft".

According to PJ&A, they began contacting affected customers on Sept. 29, 2023. A dedicated toll-free call center has been established to support affected individuals with questions about the incident. The call center can be reached at 833-200-3558, from Monday to Friday between 5 a.m. and 8:59 p.m. Pacific Time.

PJ&A said to prevent this from happening again, they are "continuing to review its safeguards and has implemented additional technical security measures to further protect and monitor its system."