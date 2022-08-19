Watch Now
Health experts warn of resurgence of youth e-cigarette use as kids head back to class

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With a new school year starting, health and education advocates are raising concern that youth e-cigarette use could be on the rise again. Youth e-cigarette use, also known as vaping, remains a serious public health problem in the United States.

According to the latest government survey, over 2 million middle and high school students used e-cigarettes in the first half of 2021, even as many schools remained closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As kids have returned to in-person learning, some educators have reported seeing a resurgence in youth e-cigarette use.

“Kids all think it’s cool when they start but a very high percentage of kids, once they become hooked, don’t think it’s cool at all. They become desperate to quit and have a lot of trouble quitting. The best way to avoid the struggle of quitting is not to start at all,” said Matt Myers, President of the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids

Myers said the Food and Drug Administration has missed deadlines set by Congress and the courts to make decisions about what e-cigarette products can stay on the market. In June, the FDA ordered all Juul products off the market, but then backtracked in the face of a lawsuit by Juul. As a result of these delays, e-cigarettes remain for sale in a wide assortment of kid-friendly flavors, such as banana ice, peach soda and menthol.

