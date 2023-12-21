Health experts urge caution as Southern Nevada flu hospitalizations rise during holidays

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Health experts strongly recommend caution this holiday season to avoid contracting the flu and other respiratory viruses.

Officials with the Southern Nevada Health District tell Channel 13 there has been a notable increase in hospitalizations for influenza over the past few weeks, while flu vaccination rates in the valley are low.

Flu cases are on the rise compared with the start of flu season, when health officials say flu cases weren't as high as last year.

The health district's flu surveillance data shows there have been 139 documented cases and seven deaths from influenza so far this season.

Kimberly Franich, the health district's communicable disease manager, says Clark County has experienced a rise in hospitalizations, with 70% of those in the hospital being 50 years or older.

Franich emphasized the importance of getting a flu vaccination as early as possible.

"It’s not too late to get your vaccination. It does take some time for your body to respond to that, but I think back to the basics —cover your cough, wash your hands regularly, and if you feel ill, you might want to consider staying home. We are particularly concerned about those who are elderly," Franich said.

