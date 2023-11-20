Clark County man in his 60s reported as first flu-related death of the season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man in his 60s is the first Clark County resident to die from the flu this season, the Southern Nevada Health District reported on Monday.

In a press release announcing the death, health officials noted "reports of hospitalizations and people seeking care for inluenza-like illness in the community are also continuing to increase."

"This death is a tragedy, and I offer my condolences to this man's family and friends," said Dr. Fermin Leguen, district health officer for the Southern Nevada Health District. "Unfortunately, the flu can be a serious illness causing severe illness and deaths each year. I encourage everyone to the flu vaccine and to practice health habits to protect themselves and their loved ones."

Officials say flu season typically peaks between December and February, but it can last until May, so "it's not too late to protect yourself for the remainder of the flu and holiday season."

The annual flu vaccine is recommended for everyone ages 6 months and older. Those at higher risk of severe illness include older adults, young children, pregnant people and those with underlying medical conditions.

"People who care for children who are too young to get the flu vaccine should get vaccinated instead," health officials recommended.

Vaccinations are available at Southern Nevada Health District clinics, as well as at local pharmacies and doctor's offices.

Health officials also recommended these measures to prevent the spread of flu, COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses:

