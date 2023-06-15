Health District: Mosquitoes in Henderson area positive for West Nile Virus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mosquitoes positive for West Nile Virus have been found in Henderson, the Southern Nevada Health District announced on Thursday.

These are the first West Nile-positive mosquitoes of the season, the district noted in a news release.

The mosquitoes were discovered in the 89074 zip code, which includes Gibson Springs and Green Valley South.

West Nile Virus, the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental U.S., is most commonly spread to people through mosquto bites, health district officials noted. Currently, there are no vaccines to prevent the virus, nor any treatment.

Most commonly, people infected with West Nile develop a fever and other symptoms. About 1 in 150 infected people develop a serious, sometimes fatal illness, health officials noted.

West Nile Virus "reached unprecedented activity in Clark County in 2019," health officials added, when health officials documented 43 cases of the virus and one death. So far in 2023, no human cases of the virus have been reported in Clark County.

"The positive mosquito results illustrate that West Nile Virus is active in Southern Nevada and that residents need to be vigilant about eliminating mosquito breeding sources while also protecting themselves from mosquito bites," stated Dr. Fermin Leguen, SNHD health officer.

Health officials are actively engaged in a mosquito surveillance campaign to trap mosquitoes around Southern Nevada and test them for viruses. So far this year, staff have tested more than 7,000 mosquitoes, officials noted.

Southern Nevada residents can take certain precautions to prevent mosquito breeding, including eliminating standing water, "which provides a perfect home for mosquito larvae," the health district advised.

Residents can report mosquito activity to SNHD's surveillance program at 702-759-1633. Green pools can be reported to a local code enforcement agency. More information about green pool abatement can be found on southernnevadahealthdistrict.org.