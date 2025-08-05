Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Health District holding free booster seat and vaccine event for kids on Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — I know that many families in our community are in need of essential healthcare services for their kids — especially ahead of the new school year — so I want to tell you about a free booster seat and vaccine event happening Wednesday.

The Southern Nevada Community Health Center is holding a booster seat giveaway at their Fremont center located at 2830 E. Fremont St., Las Vegas, NV 89104.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

SNHD said children must be present for families to receive a booster seat, and a certified car seat technician will be on site to help people understand applicable laws and proper installation.

If you need vaccines for your children, SNHD said they will have a limited supply on a first-come, first-served basis for children ages 4-6 who are uninsured or enrolled in Medicaid.

