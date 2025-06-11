Health district confirms 4 salmonella cases in Clark County from recalled organic eggs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) has confirmed four cases of salmonella infections in Clark County stemming from a multistate recall of more than 1.5 million bown cage free and brown certified organic eggs.



Since their recall, issued on June 8 by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said at least 50 salmonella-related illnesses have been reported across the country.

SNHD said they are working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to investigate the outbreak and collect more information to monitor current conditions.

Salmonella, a bacteria capable of causing serious illness, typically shows symptoms anywhere from six hours to six days after exposure, according to the Health District. Symptoms can include diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps. Young children, seniors and those with weakened immune systems are more vulnerable, according to health officials.

For a list of the recalled products: Click here

The CDC has released guideance for consumers to follow:



Do not eat any recalled eggs. Throw them away or return them to where you bought them.

Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled eggs using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

Call your health care provider if you have any of these severe Salmonella symptoms:

Diarrhea or vomiting lasting more than two days A fever higher than 102°F Bloody diarrhea or bloody urine So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down Signs of dehydration, such as not peeing much, dry mouth and throat, and feeling dizzy when standing up

