Health and beauty expo showcases affordable options to kickstart fitness journey

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — If you’re looking to kickstart your summer break in a healthy way, there’s a free health, beauty, and fitness expo happening today.

The expo, hosted by the Large Vision Business Network, helps promote local small businesses and promotes healthy living.

“People have been sitting around at home and not being active. Now is the time to get out there and get physical. Plus, supporting local businesses is what it’s all about,” said Sylvester Jackson, the Co-Founder of the LVBNM.

This expo will feature business exhibitors from all over Clark County. The Chef's Corner will also be serving up tasty samples for everyone attending.

The event will be at the Santa Fe Station Hotel & Casino located at 4949 N Rancho Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89130. The expo starts at 6 PM and is open to the public.