Head-on crash shuts down intersection at Sahara Avenue and Tenaya Way

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A west Las Vegas intersection is shut down on Thursday after a head-on collision between two vehicles.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says the crash was reported at 11:27 a.m. near the intersection of Sahara Avenue and Tenaya Way.

One person was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition. Police said medical personnel were "still assisting" the occupant of the second vehicle.

The intersection has been shut down while police investigate. Members of the public were asked to avoid the area.

