'He loved it here': Robert Irwin reflects on the Crocodile Hunter's message of conservation in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday, the Steve Irwin Gala celebrated the life and legacy of the original Crocodile Hunter passions of family, wildlife, and fun—all the while raising funds for global conservation efforts.

Las Vegas was more than just a host for the gala, it was a part of the conservation conversation.

At the gala, hosted at the Bellagio Hotel & Casino, I spoke with Robert Irwin about the legacy his father left and how he's championing the efforts forward—he's also a big fan of Vegas.

"My favorite part of Vegas...it's the people and it's the wildlife," Robert said. "It's the sense of just love for nature. You think of Las Vegas and you think of the Strip, you think of the crazy whirlwind that it is, but people here truly do value the environment, and it's the perfect place to have this gala because right on your doorstep, I mean, pretty much anywhere you look there is the beautiful, desert landscape. I love your rattlesnakes here."

He's not the first Irwin to take an interest in Vegas, though. More than two decades ago in 2004, prior to his passing, Steve Irwin had floated the idea of building a branch of Australia Zoo right here in the Las Vegas Valley.



Robert confirmed that the idea was a dream of his Dad's and to "watch this space."



"Yes, it's true. A long time ago, Dad had the idea to create a wildlife sanctuary that is built around conservation—very similar to what we have at Australia Zoo—here in Las Vegas. He loved it here and he really wanted to bring that message here," Robert said.

"Pretty much every one of his dreams has come to fruition. We opened accommodation at Australia Zoo, we've expanded our conservation efforts, we've got this amazing gala continuing all that, but that is one dream that he had that hasn't yet come to fruition. And I tell you what, watch this space because we would love, absolutely love to have a beautiful, big, wildlife sanctuary right here in Vegas. So if you'll have us, we're here. We'd love it."

Amid declining wildlife numbers across the globe and increasingly fragmented habitats, Robert told me positivity and urgency can make a difference.

When asked what his message was to younger generations, he said:

"You know, to take action is difficult. To really make a difference, it's gonna take everyone and it's gonna take a big effort. But to not take action, to not make that difference now, it's gonna be catastrophic and it's going to affect our future generations, our way of life, our wildlife forever."

He urged youth to believe in their power to create change: "Now, more than ever, it's so important that we believe in our own voice, our own ability to make an impact and make change. And really, I wanna say to all the young people out there, it's not too big for you, it isn't.

"Together, I think we can really start to prioritize our environment and our beautiful natural world and what I wanna do is get out there and show you, just as Dad did, the beautiful animals that we have to protect."

The night was more than a celebration—it was a rallying cry for wildlife warriors everywhere, reminding attendees to protect the planet for future generations.

Funds raised from the Steve Irwin Gala support Wildlife Warriors’ global conservation projects which are inclusive of humanity—from the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital to rhino and elephant protection, tiger conservation in Sumatra, leading the world’s largest saltwater crocodile research program, and more.

To learn about all of the conservation projects that Wildlife Warriors supports, click here.