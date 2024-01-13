Hawaiian family plants new roots in Las Vegas following Lahaina wildfire

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We all remember the devastating Maui wildfires that broke out back in August.

In the following days, I introduced you to the Perez family from Lahaina. Braazlee and Sergio Perez, along with their two children, lived peacefully on the coast of Lahaina.

However, things took an unexpected turn when they lost their home in the deadly Maui fires. These images show that everything they owned was gone.

KTNV

KTNV

I first met the family, virtually, back in late August and they said they wanted to start again in Las Vegas. Their hope became a reality and on Oct. 6, they made the move to the valley.

"Coming here is a whole lifestyle adjustment," Braazlee said.

They tell me that navigating this move has been a major challenge, facing hurdles like adapting to a new community, getting the kids into school, and finding work. While they did receive some financial help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, also known as FEMA, they're now having to pay for everything out of their own pockets.

"We have to just do it on our own and make it work," Braazlee said. "It's struggling. It's an adjustment for us."

"It's always on the back of my mind," Sergio said. "I need to get a job. I need to support my family."

Sergio is now employed as a chef at The Venetian Resort. He said right now, they are living paycheck-to-paycheck to make it work. Both he and his wife are now worrying the only thing they were able to salvage from the fire may become another financial burden.

"Our truck has been acting up so we had to spend money to fix that and we can't afford another vehicle," the couple told me.

Despite the challenges, they said they stand by the choice they made.

"Would you say moving to Las Vegas was the best decision," I asked the couple.

"Yes," Braazlee said. "This is the best decision that we have made, especially for our kids."

They said being here will be easier for them to recover from the devastation, calling Las Vegas the best location to rebuild a new home.

"Us being here, it feels right. It feels, good," Braazlee told me. "We get sad at times. Now, we are here in a whole new life but we are making it work and adjusting."

The family told me they had a great first Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year in the valley and they're looking forward to what Las Vegas has to offer.