Hawai'i Pacific University opening Las Vegas campus in 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another college is looking to open their doors in the valley.

Hawai'i Pacific University is launching a Las Vegas campus, which will be located in the southwest. This will be the first time in university history they have expanded beyond the Hawaiian islands.

"It's a testament to our nimble approach and commitment to innovation and our mission and values of aloha, pono, and kuleana," HPU President John Gotanda said. "We appreciate the important ties and relationships we share with our 'ohana in Las Vegas. This historic venture reflects our dedication to strengthening these connections."

According to university officials, they will offer a Doctor of Occupational Therapy program and a Doctor of Physical Therapy program. Both programs are completed in 24 months and delivered in a hybrid format so students can live anywhere in the country and attend lab immersions at the Las Vegas campus.

University officials said they're also looking at adding a hybrid Physician Assistant program, which is scheduled to launch in 2025.

"HPU's expansion to Las Vegas marks an exciting step in addressing the critical need to skilled healthcare professionals, particularly in the occupational and physical therapy professions," HPU Dean of the Graduate College of Health Sciences Tricia Catalino said. "HPU's presence in Las Vegas places us at the forefront of hybrid doctoral programs that will educate future healthcare professionals across the state."

The university is now accepting applications for its inaugural Las Vegas cohort. You can learn more about the program here. The application deadline for the Las Vegas program is scheduled for June 7, 2024 while classes are scheduled to begin on Aug. 26, 2024.