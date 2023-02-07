Hawaii lawmakers to hear bill proposing ban on Nevada casino ads

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lawmakers in Hawaii will hear about a proposed bill Thursday that would limit how Nevada resort companies can advertise in the Rainbow State.

The bill, which will have its first hearing during the opening of the state's new legislative session, would prohibit casino companies based in Nevada from administering broadcast, televised, online and print ads in Hawaii.

KTNV attempted to reach out to Sen. Stanley Chang, the Democratic Hawaii lawmaker who introduced Senate Bill 935. Representatives at his office said Sen. Chang was not available for comment on Tuesday afternoon.

In 2021, just over 200,000 people traveled to Las Vegas from Honolulu, which put it just outside the top 20 for air travel feeder markets to Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Over 32 million people visited Las Vegas in 2021, and nearly 39 million visitors came to the city last year.