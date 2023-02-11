Watch Now
Hawaii lawmakers remove all mention of gambling ads from Nevada in Senate Bill 935

Hawaii lawmakers have reversed course on a provision that would have banned Nevada casino companies from advertising in the Rainbow State.

On Thursday, members of the Hawaii Senate's Committee on Commerce and Consumer Protection voted to move Senate Bill 935 through but removed language in the bill that would have prohibited casino companies here from administering broadcast, televised, online and print ads in Hawaii.

That came after Hawaii's Attorney General, Anne Lopez, submitted a letter to lawmakers that raised concerns about possible "First Amendment" and "commercial speech" issues relating to the bill.

Jarrett Keohokalole, chairman of the committee, confirmed with KTNV that all language regarding gambling advertisements and "references to the state of Nevada" has been removed from the bill. As of Friday, the bill now

Las Vegas — often referred to as the "ninth island" — has long been a popular vacation destination for Hawaii residents.

In 2021, just over 200,000 people traveled here from Honolulu, which put it just outside the top 20 for air travel feeder markets to Las Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Hawaii lawmakers to hear bill proposing ban on Nevada casino ads

