Have you seen this man? North Las Vegas Police need your help locating missing and endangered man

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department needs the public's help locating a missing and endangered man.

37-year-old Herman Clemons was last seen on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at around noon near his home at the 1000 block of East Carey Avenue.

Clemons is a Black man who is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

Clemons has Down syndrome and autism with the mental acuity of a 2-year-old. This makes him unable to take care of himself.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Clemons is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.

