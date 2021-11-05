Have you seen her? Las Vegas police seek missing woman possibly in emotional distress

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking for help finding a woman who they say may be in "severe emotional distress" and in need of help.

Authorities are looking for 54-year-old April Stoltz who was last seen on Nov. 2 around 7:45 a.m. near the 2200 block of South 6th Street, between St. Lewis and Sahara avenues.

Police say she was possibly driving her silver 2017 Chevrolet Trax with Nevada license plate 241L57.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black jeans. Police say she has a tattoo of a peace symbol on her chest.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for the missing person and notify the police immediately. It should be noted that HIPAA permits disclosure upon request by law enforcement and is authorized pursuant to 45 C.F.R. section 164.512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

