Have you noticed a haze in the sky? It's coming from the Gothic Fire in Nye County

NYE COUNTY (KTNV) — If you've noticed a slight haze in the Las Vegas skyline, you're not wrong. Wind has blown smoke from the Gothic Fire located in Nye County.

The Gothic Fire, a fire that erupted due to lightning on Friday, July 4, is currently burning at 35,000 acres and is 0% contained.

Due to the location of the fire, there is no immediate threat to people, facilities, or any adjacent communities, according to the U.S. Air Force & Bureau of Land Management.

The area is also restricted, so there's less risk of any civilian casualties.

Authorities anticipate the fire growing significantly due to high temperatures and low relative humidity.

Firefighters are using a confine and contain strategy, as opposed to full suppression of the fire.

