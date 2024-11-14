Have you bought a counterfeit car seat? Here's what to look out for

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Child safety advocates at Intermountain Children's Health are seeing a rise in the number of parents buying knockoff car seats online, lured by deep discounts compared to major name brands.

Advocates say what's so confusing to parents is that these seats are sold through third-party sellers on the websites of major national retailers.

Child safety experts at Intermountain Health and UMC today showed us want to look out for when buying a legit car seat, including warning labels, model numbers, manufacturers information, a manual registration car and chest clips.

Experts say the recent rise in bogus car seats is concerning.

"We've seen an increase in counterfeit car seats showing up at car seat checks at Intermountain Health. We've seen manufacturers that look very similar to actual name brand car seats, but they aren't made to fit the National Federal Stands of Safety required here in the United States," said Michelle Cameron, Community Health Child Advocacy Coordinator.

What are some things to look out for in legit car seats?

Some of the requirements for car seats in the U.S.

Child safety experts also recommend properly buckling up your children during the upcoming holiday travel season.

Things to watch out for in car seats

If you recently bought a car seat, you may want to get it checked out for safety reasons to ensure its legitimacy.

Stopfakes.govis where you can report a fake car seat, or you can file a complaint with the Consumer Product Safety Commission at saferproducts.gov

