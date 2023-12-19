Harry Reid International Airport celebrates 75th anniversary

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Harry Reid International Airport is officially turning 75 years old.

The first plane took off, from what was then known as Las Vegas McCarran Field, during the airport dedication ceremony on Dec. 19, 1948. At the time, McCarran Field had 12 daily flights and four airlines served the new airport: Western Air Express, Transcontinental Western Airlines, Bonanza, and United.

Las Vegas News Bureau/ Las Vegas News Bureau The first official plane take-off at the new Las Vegas McCarran Field in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 19, 1948. Credit: Las Vegas News Bureau.

In its first year of operations, the airport welcomed 35,000 passengers. That's a big change compared to today. Harry Reid International Airport officials said they've welcomed nearly 48 million passengers so far in 2023. This October was also the busiest month ever for the airport, which set a monthly record of 5.47 million passengers.

The airport also went through a lot of firsts over the years. Harry Reid International Airport was the first airport to reopen following the 9/11 terrorist attacks. In 2019, the airport was the first to open a one-of-a-kind TSA innovation checkpoint for live testing of security technologies. The airport was also the first to recover from the global pandemic in 2020, according to airport officials.

On Tuesday, Clark County commissioners recognized the anniversary with a special proclamation.

"Our aviation department has evolved into a system of five airports comprised of the world-renowned Harry Reid International Airport, Henderson Executive Airport, North Las Vegas Airport, Jean Sport Aviation Center, and Overton Perkins Field," commissioner Jim Gibson said. "The Department of Aviation is a $35 billion economic engine that has propelled Southern Nevada forward and continues to do that."

It's a sentiment echoed by Rosemay Vassiliadis, the Clark County Director of Aviation.

"We need to keep evolving as Clark County keeps on growing. We don't want to be a stumbling block in that. It's an honor to serve the Clark County aviation system," Vassiliadis said. "I'm just one voice. There are so many that are out there right now. You can see the pulse, the strength, and the dedication that allows us to keep growing and evolving and keeping up. For that, I thank each and every one of you. It does take all of us. We are there and we will continue."

Clark County

The Clark County Museum is also honoring the anniversary with a special exhibit, which will be on display until Jan. 29.