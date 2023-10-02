Harrah's Las Vegas celebrates 50th anniversary

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Harrah's Las Vegas is celebrating its 50th anniversary this month.

The property originally opened on the Las Vegas Strip in 1973 as the Holiday Casino. It became Harrah's after William F. Harrah acquired the property in 1992. Since then, casino officials said the Harrah's brand has expanded to include 18 resorts in the Caesars Entertainment portfolio.

"For half a century, Harrah's has provided visitors with a true Las Vegas experience featuring iconic names in entertainment and hospitality in the heart of the Strip," said Dan Walsh, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Harrah's Las Vegas. "The 50th anniversary wouldn't be possible without the loyalty of our guests, support from the community and dedicated service from our team members."

To celebrate, casino officials have different anniversary-themed specials across the property, which includes a social media sweepstakes, 50% off show tickets, and special menus at Harrah's restaurants.

Legendary @HarrahsVegas headliner @donnyosmond kicks off the resorts 50th-anniversary celebration with a special song. The month-long birthday bash includes restaurant specials, a social media sweepstakes, entertainment offers, and more. #Harrahs50Yearshttps://t.co/VRjDaMNtaV pic.twitter.com/VbPMNNkaYs — Caesars Entertainment (@CaesarsEnt) October 2, 2023

The Spa at Harrah's will offer a special Cheers to 50 Years Massage, which includes a Swedish massage with hand and foot treatment with a sugar scrub and a glass of champagne. They are also offering a Golden Jubilee Facial with a 24-karat gold treatment that also comes with a glass of champagne. Both treatments last 50 minutes and cost $150.

Harrah's officials are also offering 50% off show tickets until Monday, Oct. 30. Participating shows include Donny Osmond, Menopause The Musical, X Country, and HYPROV: Improv Under Hypnosis. Discounted tickets can be purchased here.

Guests can also check out the 50% discount throughout October for the High Roller Observation Wheel and FlyLINQ Zipline. Discounted tickets can be purchased here. Discounted tickets are only available online.

Ramsay's Kitchen is offering a 50th Anniversary Menu that includes items like salmon crudo, jumbo lump crab cake, a 24-ounce bone-in ribeye, roasted chicken breast, and sticky toffee pudding. The limited-time menu is $150 per guest.

Ruth's Chris Steak House is offering an Anniversary Tasting Menu, which is also $150 per guest. The menu includes crab cakes, a steakhouse salad, ribeye & shrimp and fresh berries with a sweet cream sauce.

Harrah's is also hosting a social media sweepstakes. From Oct. 2 through Oct. 31, guests can post their favorite photos or videos at Harrah's Las Vegas and use the hash tags #Harrahs50Years, #AllNewsHarrahs, and #Sweepstakes for a chance to win a prize package. That includes a two-night stay in a renovated suite, a $300 food and beverage credit, a $250 spa credit, two tickets to any show at Harrah's and two tickets to the High Roller Observation Wheel or FlyLINQ Zipline. One winner will be selected on Oct. 31.