Hard Rock receives final approval on Mirage Hotel purchase from Nevada Gaming Commision

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hard Rock International received the final approval from the Nevada Gaming Commission for its acquisition of the Mirage Hotel and Casino from MGM Resorts International.

“Today, we’d like to express our gratitude to the Nevada Gaming Control Board and the Nevada Gaming Commission for approving the gaming license for us to operate The Mirage Hotel and Casino,” said Jim Allen, Chairman of Hard Rock International. “We are eager to finalize the purchase of The Mirage and look forward to welcoming the 3,500 team members to the Hard Rock family soon.”

In a news release, Hard Rock said further details of The Mirage purchase will be released early next week.

Hard Rock representatives presented new renderings for a guitar-shaped hotel were presented to the Nevada Gaming Control Board last. The images display a scale for the hotel that would put Treasure Island, Flamingo and even the Venetian Resort in its shadow.

According to Hard Rock, plans for the hotel include over 3,600 rooms, 174,000 square feet of casino space, villas, a private gaming room and meeting spaces.