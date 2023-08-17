Hard Rock guitar-shaped hotel one step closer to taking shape in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Hard Rock International is one step closer to building a giant guitar-shaped hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.

Wednesday, the Clark County Zoning Commission approved a step that gives a green light for construction development.

The Hard Rock Hotel is is planned to stand at 600 feet, which is taller than most resorts on the Las Vegas Strip.

Renderings of the future site are getting mixed reaction from tourists and locals.

“I think it’s going to be really cool,” said James Wade, who moved to Las Vegas a year ago. "That’s the great thing about Vegas is there’s all this innovation all the time, so there’s always a fresh thing to see and something to do."

“I think it’s probably going to be too overwhelming,” said Todd McGrath, who visits Las Vegas every year with his wife. “A big guitar like that would take a lot of views away from the Strip, a small guitar may be reasonable but a large guitar like that, it’s just too much.”

According to planning documents, developers plan to have 660 hotel suites in the future guitar-shaped hotel, along with 49,000 square feet of gaming area and 96,000 square feet of retail and restaurants. Developers say guests will also enjoy a pool, spa, fitness center, and salon.

The resort will replace The Mirage, which opened in 1989 as one of the first mega-resorts on the strip. Hard rock International paid more than $1 billion for operating assets of The Mirage.

Until Hard Rock International finishes renovation and rebranding, the resort will continue to operate as The Mirage.