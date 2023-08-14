Hacking conference evacuated on the Strip following reports of suspicious package

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A hacking conference was evacuated over the weekend after police said they received reports of a suspicious package.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, this happened on Saturday at 10:05 p.m. at the Caesars Forum Convention Center, which is located behind the Linq.

Officials with DEF CON said officers asked them to evacuated the building while police and fire departments conducted a thorough investigation. The convention was shut down early on Saturday due to "an abundance of caution".

Police said the package was ultimately determined to be safe and they conducted additional sweeps of the building as a precaution before allowing people back into the building.

DEF CON officials said they were able to get everything back on schedule and on-track before doors opened on Sunday.