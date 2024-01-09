Haas machine tool company looks to break ground on Henderson complex this year

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A proposed Haas manufacturing facility will have to wait a little longer to break ground.

According to documents filed with the City of Henderson, developers are asking for the completion deadline of the proposed facility to be extended from April 2024 to Dec. 2026.

Triliad Development officials said they were originally planning on starting construction in Nov. 2020 and have already spent $100 million at the site, which will be located near Larson Lane and Via Inspirada.

According to developers, that money was used to installing walkways, street lights, site grading, retaining walls to flatten the site, and installing on-site, underground utilities. That includes things like storm drains, electrical conduits, telephone and data conduits, fire sprinkler main lines, water lines, sewer, and gas.

They added that Haas has ordered and received all of the electrical switch gear and hundreds of HVAC units, which are being stored at their R&D facility in Henderson.

Overall, the complex will be about 4.3 million square feet and Haas officials said their main facility is 2.3 million square feet. They added that the manufacturing facility is projected to create 2,500 jobs over the next 10 years.

According to ABLA's website, the architecture and theming of the facility will be inspired by the motorsports division of the Haas Formula 1 team and Stewart-Haas Racing.

According to documents filed with the city, developers are expected to begin construction on or before Sept. 1, 2024.