Gun range, CCW classes see uptick following recent mass shootings

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After seven mass shootings in seven days, more people in Southern Nevada want to learn how to protect themselves.

“Since this incident happened a couple of days ago we’ve seen a surge in people asking for training,” said Kris Chanski, general manager of The Range 702.

Chanski says folks in Las Vegas have told her they are concerned after recent mass shootings in the nation.

One was as recent as Monday in Boulder, Colorado, where 10 innocent people were killed.

RELATED: How to help victims of the Boulder King Soopers shooting

“Something I see far too often is that something happens and then we decide to get trained, we need to get trained right now,” said Chanski.

Chanski is no stranger to seeing those who know how to use a gun, jumping into action.

In February, one Las Vegas police officer and two employees from Chanski’s range opened fire in The Range 702’s parking lot on a man who was attacking another police officer with a screwdriver.

Police said those employees' efforts may have saved the officer’s life, and Chanski watched it all happen.

“That day firearms saved a lot of our lives and I think that’s a point that’s not brought up a lot,” said Chanski.

RELATED: Gun control debate reignites following two mass shootings in one week

Lo Pro Consulting also teaches concealed carry weapons classes, and Paul Chaffee says their phones have been ringing off the hook this week.

They normally run two to three CCW classes a month, but they’re now going to have to add a fourth or fifth class.

“I see a lot more people coming to our classes that say they have kids that they worry about, what if I was in that grocery store, what if I was in that massage place,” said Chaffee.