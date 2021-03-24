Gun control debate reignites following two mass shootings in one week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two mass shootings in less than a week in the United States has reignited gun control conversations that had lain dormant during the coronavirus pandemic.

In the latest, a man shot and killed 10 people in Boulder, Colorado.

Lawmakers from Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., down to state legislators in Nevada have been sounding off about gun violence or gun rights in response.

RELATED: Gov. Sisolak orders flags lowered in honor of Boulder shooting victims

Nevada Democrats introduced a bill to curtail gun violence before the mass shootings happened, AB 286, and Republicans have fought against it since it was introduced.

AB 286, if passed, would ban the sale or ownership of untraceable or incomplete gun frames or guns and complete guns without serial numbers often called ghost guns.

The bill would also allow people to be prosecuted for carrying guns in businesses that have banned guns on private property.

Republican Assembly Minority Leader Robin Titus has said the bill would infringe on people's second amendment rights, and beefing up bans in private businesses could give armed criminals an advantage in gun free zones.

Democrats were able to pass gun reforms following the 1 October shooting in 2017 including a ban on bump stocks and so called "red flag" laws that allow courts to seize a person's weapons if they're found to be a danger to themselves or others.