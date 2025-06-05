Gun bills, fake elector ban fall to Lombardo vetoes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Governor Joe Lombardo now confronts scores of bills — and a possible case of carpal tunnel syndrome — as he decides whether to sign or veto legislation passed by the 2025 Nevada Legislature.

Thus far, Lombardo has rejected 33 bills, well short of the record 75 bills he vetoed in 2023. But that number will likely rise, as Lombardo has 10 days from the date he receives a bill (not including Sundays) to decide whether to sign or veto.

If the governor doesn't act within that time, a bill will become law without his signature, although Lombardo took action on all legislation that came out of the 2023 session.

Here's a look at some of the high-profile bills the governor has rejected so far:

Gun legislation

Two gun bills passed in 2025 closely mirrored bills Lombardo turned away in 2023.

Assembly Bill 245 would have prohibited anyone younger than 21 from possessing or controlling a semi-automatic rifle. Bill sponsor Assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui, D-Clark County, said she brought the bill last session and again this session because the perpetrators in several mass shootings were teenagers using that type of weapon.

The minimum age in Nevada to purchase a handgun is 21.

Lombardo made note of his 2023 veto in his message rejecting AB 245 this time around.

"Last session, I vetoed Assembly Bill 355 which was strikingly similar to this bill," he wrote. "In some ways, this bill goes even further than last session's bill by also making it a Category B felony to sell or barter a firearm to a person under the age of 21.

"Additionally, this bill is facially overbroad because, among other reasons, it would prohibit the most commonly used firearm for waterfowl hunting-semi-automatic shotguns-from use by young people who enjoy a much safer and easier shooting experience when they use a semi-automatic weapon."

In addition, Lombardo said no to Senate Bill 89, which would have denied firearms to anyone convicted of a hate crime. He vetoed a similar measure two years ago as well.

"That said, this bill, like last session's bill, is critically flawed in that it would potentially deprive individuals of their Second Amendment right to bear arms for a crime with no nexus to firearms whatsoever," Lombardo wrote in his veto letter.

A third gun-related measure — Assembly Bill 105, which would prohibit carrying firearms at polling places — still awaits action from the governor. He vetoed a similar measure in 2023, but that bill contained provisions related to so-called ghost guns, language that was not in this year's measure.

In interviews with Channel 13, lawmakers defended the practice of passing bills nearly identical to those the governor has already rejected, saying in interviews that they have an obligation to fight for ideas they believe in, and their obligation to address issues doesn't vanish just because the governor disagrees with their approach.

Election law

Two years ago, Lombardo vetoed a bill that would have criminalized serving in a slate of fake electors. The bill was brought after six Republicans signed fake certificates falsely asserting that Donald Trump had won the 2020 election, documents that were sent to Washington, D.C., as part of a scheme to allow Trump to remain in power.

Among Lombardo's reasons for rejecting that measure? The punishment was too harsh, exceeding that meted out to those convicted of trafficking fentanyl and committing domestic violence crimes.

This year, state Sen. Skip Daly, D-Sparks, brought the same bill, dubbed Senate Bill 102, but lessened the punishment. But Lombardo still said no, claiming the bill could have unintended consequences.

"Second, SB 102 presents significant First Amendment risks," Lombardo wrote in his veto message. "The language prohibiting the creation of a 'false slate of presidential electors' is overly broad and could criminalize legitimate political expression or protest."

Lombardo also vetoed Assembly Bill 306, which would have required ballot drop boxes to be available for voters between the end of early voting and Election Day.

But Speaker Steve Yeager and the governor later struck a compromise: Assembly Bill 499 was amended to include the drop boxes along with a requirement for voters to show ID when voting in person or to write an ID number on their mail-in ballot.

Some Democratic lawmakers objected to including the voter ID provisions, which are the subject of a voter-initiated constitutional amendment that was approved 73% to 27% in November. It will also appear on the November 2026 ballot.

Yeager reasoned that approving the rules now would avoid a rushed process in the 2027 legislative session, when voter ID rules would have to go into effect almost immediately in order to facilitate the 2028 presidential preference primary election, which will take place in February of that year.

Housing bills

Lombardo vetoed Assembly Bill 280, a tenants' rights law that would have required landlords to list all fees related to renting a home, refund an applicant's fees if a unit was rented to someone else, as well as impose a temporary 5% cap on rent increases for seniors.

"While protecting tenants is undeniably important, AB 280 imprecisely approaches this issue," Lombardo wrote. "Its broad requirements and restrictions would likely create burdens on property owners and complicate the rental process for both parties. The extensive information mandated in rental agreements under this bill has the potential to overwhelm tenants and landlords alike, making it more difficult to fully comprehend the terms."

He also rejected Assembly Bill 480, which would have adopted a federal rule that prohibits policies that have discriminatory effects, even if the policies weren't motivated by a desire to discriminate against a person.

"That said, codifying a specific federal regulation into state statute is shortsighted," Lombardo wrote in his veto message. "Federal regulations can change, and locking current federal language into Nevada law risks creating a permanent divergence if those federal rules are updated. Due to the potential for future conflicts with federal authority, I cannot support AB 480."

Other vetoed bills

In addition, Lombardo vetoed:

