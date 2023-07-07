Guest wins another jackpot at The Venetian a year after winning $1 million

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A guest at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas turned a $5 side bet into a $32,070 jackpot June 29 with a straight flush.

The guest was playing Ultimate Texas Hold'em. The $5 side bet allowed the player to win the minor tier of the resort's Millionaire Progressive for $32k.

This guest who wished to remain anonymous won this jackpot only about a year after winning $1 million for hitting the major jackpot in 2022.

The Venetian said they launched their millionaire progressive in late 2018. The resort said it is one of the largest table games progressives in Las Vegas.