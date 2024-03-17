Growing demand for Meals on Wheels ignites infrastructure changes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Meals on Wheels organization is currently renovating its infrastructure and will soon be able to provide warm meals to hundreds of additional homebound seniors across southern Nevada.

"We added some warehouse space, some kitchen space and even some automation so we can be prepared to be able to take people off the waiting list and on the program," said Deacon Tom Roberts, President and CEO for Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada.

Roberts said the organization currently helps around 2,500 seniors across the valley daily, and with the new infrastructure in place, they will be able to store and produce a lot more frozen meals for the seniors.

He said the demand for the organization's services has only increased throughout the years but anticipates an additional 1,000 people could benefit from the changes.

"Many come to retire, because the tax structure, weather and as they retire and get older, often they are without family so their ability to stay independent really depends on programs like Meals on Wheels," said Roberts. "It allows them to stay in their homes with independence, with dignity and compassion versus going into an assisted living situation."

While the infrastructures improvements were made possible with ARPA funds, Roberts said they a lot more money to be able to feed the growing number of people being taken off their waiting list.

"It will take additional operating funding from the government and private donations in order to create enough revenue to be able to create the meals and serve those 1,000 people," said Roberts. "The program is $10 million a year in operating funds, so we will need a couple million dollars in order to get these 1,000 meals going."

In addition to the meals, drivers also make weekly check-ins to the recipients. Most times, that is the only interaction many of the seniors receive for a while.

People like Sonjia Bordonar are extremely grateful for the companionship and said she considers the delivery drivers like family.

"It feels like you have another child. It's a part of your family," said Sonjia.

Meals on Wheels anticipates having the new infrastructure up and running by the end of April.

Meals on Wheels anticipates having the new infrastructure up and running by the end of April.