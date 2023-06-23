Green Valley Ranch Resort unveiling 'property-wide transformation'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Station Casinos is revamping Green Valley Ranch Resort.

Today, casino officials unveiled a brand new casino bar called Polaris. The circular bar features 20 bartop gaming machines and a craft cocktail menu that's "inspired by key coordinates worldwide."

The casino will also soon be home to the Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill from chefs Eric and Bruce Bromberg of Bromberg Bros. Blue Ribbon Restaurants. The 136-seat restaurant will feature sushi and new kitchen specials. The group is also working on a new Mediterranean concept. Both are set to open over the next year.

Station Casinos officials said Green Valley Ranch will also be unveiling renovations at a high limit tables games room and high limit slot room. The table game room will feature 10 games including zero roulette, double deck blackjack, and midi baccarat. The slot room will feature 125 games.

Lastly, officials add the Backyard pool deck got a refresh to "enhance" the cabanas, daybeds, chaise lounges, umbrellas, and cafe seating area.

Casino officials said new offerings and upgraded amenities will be unveiled on "a rolling timeline" throughout the year.