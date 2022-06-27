LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Greater Nevada Mortgage, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greater Nevada Credit Union, is one of a select number of mortgage lenders participating in the Federal Home Loan Bank of San Francisco’s Workforce Initiative Subsidy for Homeownership (WISH) program.

Through the program, eligible low to middle-income homebuyers in Nevada may qualify for matching grants of up to $22,000 in down payment assistance.

“As a participating financial institution, Greater Nevada Mortgage is thrilled to be part of the WISH program for the second year in a row,” said James Anderson, executive vice president of Greater Nevada Mortgage. “The housing market is tough right now, but there are assistance options available for working families and individuals to make the move from renting to owning a reality.”

Eligibility for the WISH program includes:

Successful completion of approved homebuyer counseling program.

Be a first-time homebuyer, as defined by the Bank in its AHP Implementation Plan .

. Meet income eligibility guidelines, as published by the Bank at the time of enrollment in the WISH Program and is at or below 80% of the HUD area median income.

Approval through Income Qualifiers.

Submittal of application for Nevada and/or California properties.

Greater Nevada Credit Union membership is required to receive the grant.