Grant to help protect animals through wildlife crossings and fencing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NDOT has been awarded a $16.8 million grant to help protect animals by creating wildlife crossings and fencing.

The project hopes to reduce vehicle collisions with wildlife and protect the Mojave desert tortoise, a threatened species under the U.S. Endangered Species Act.

The project is expected to build 61 wildlife crossings and install 68 miles of fencing along U.S. 93 in Southern Nevada. This will go toward the Coyote Springs Wildlife Crossings, which will go along U.S. 93 in Clark and Lincoln counties.

The project spans 34 miles and is within the Mormon Mesa Desert Tortoise Critical Habitat Unit.

The project hopes to protect drivers and animals and encourage the tortoise population.