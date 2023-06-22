Grand Canyon Skywalk reviewing policies following man's death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Grand Canyon Skywalk officials said they're reviewing their safety policies after a man died this month.

Earlier this month, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team said the 33-year-old man "went over the edge" of the Skywalk and fell 4,000 feet to his death on June 5.

The Hualapai Police Department has now ruled his death a suicide.

"The safety of our guests is of utmost importance. We currently have in place on-the-ground monitoring as well as video surveillance around the Skywalk itself and in other areas of Grand Canyon West," said Lea Cooper, the resort's marketing director. "The Grand Canyon Resort Corporation is constantly reviewing policies and procedures to make sure all of our guests are safe while visiting."

According to the National Park Service, 11 people died at Grand Canyon National Park in 2022. Two to three of those are accidental falls over the rim, officials said. They add that other contributing factors include natural causes, medical problems, suicide, heat, drowning and traffic crashes.

The park service said more than five million people visit the Grand Canyon every year and they have a few tips to keep you and your family safe.

