Grand Canyon Skywalk reviewing policies following man's death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Grand Canyon Skywalk officials said they're reviewing their safety policies after a man died this month.
Earlier this month, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team said the 33-year-old man "went over the edge" of the Skywalk and fell 4,000 feet to his death on June 5.
The Hualapai Police Department has now ruled his death a suicide.
"The safety of our guests is of utmost importance. We currently have in place on-the-ground monitoring as well as video surveillance around the Skywalk itself and in other areas of Grand Canyon West," said Lea Cooper, the resort's marketing director. "The Grand Canyon Resort Corporation is constantly reviewing policies and procedures to make sure all of our guests are safe while visiting."
According to the National Park Service, 11 people died at Grand Canyon National Park in 2022. Two to three of those are accidental falls over the rim, officials said. They add that other contributing factors include natural causes, medical problems, suicide, heat, drowning and traffic crashes.
The park service said more than five million people visit the Grand Canyon every year and they have a few tips to keep you and your family safe.
- Stay on designated trails and walkways and always keep a safe distance, if at least six feet, from the edge of the rim.
- Where there is a railing or fence, do not climb over the barrier.
- Keep an eye on all of the people in your group, especially small children.
- Know where the edge is. Watch foot placement and look for trip hazards.
- Do not run, jump, or perform physical stunts when near the rim.
- Don't back up without looking where you are going.
- Never throw rocks, coins, trash, or anything else over the edge because it can injure hikers and wildlife below or start landslides.
- Use sunblock and reapply throughout the day.
- Stay hydrated by drinking water or drinks with electrolytes.
- Rest often in the shade.