Grand Canyon officials considering raising fees for non-commercial river trips

GRAND CANYON (KTNV) — For the first time since 1998, the National Park Service could raise the fees for non-commercial river trips through Grand Canyon National Park.

While the existing $25 lottery application fee would stay the same, the flat rate per-person costs could go up.

For Lees Ferry to Diamond Creek, the price would go up from $90 to $310. From Diamond Creek to Pearce Ferry, the cost would go from free to $55.

According to the National Park Service, the funds from the proposed increases will help cover expenses related to protecting the Colorado River corridor, mitigating impacts, and monitoring resources affected by recreational use.

Right now, both non-commercial and commercial river users share those costs. NPS officials add that with these fees, the general public, which do not use the river corridor, will no longer have their tax dollars paying for an activity in which they do not participate.

The National Park Service is accepting feedback and comments from the general public through Jan. 30, 2025.

You can send them a message online by clicking here.

