Grand Canyon National Park opening permit lottery for trips on Colorado River

GRAND CANYON (KTNV) — If you want to raft down the Colorado River on a self-guided trip in 2025, the National Park Service is now accepting permit applications.

Every February, the park holds a main lottery to assign launch dates for river trips for the following year. In addition to the main lottery, follow-up lotteries are held as needed through the rest of the year to fill canceled or unassigned launch dates.

According to a press release, the park will issue a total of 482 permits that will be available for river trips between 12 and 25 days long for 2025. To be eligible to apply, individuals must be 18 years or older, non-commercial river trips must be self-guided, and technical whitewater experience is mandatory. Individuals can participate in one recreational river trip per year.

So how does this process work?

If you fit the eligibility requirements, you can create a river user account, submit an application, and pay the $25 application cost. If you are selected in the lottery, individuals would pay a trip deposit and complete other paperwork before a permit is issued.

What if I want to book a river trip with professional guides through a company?

You don't have to apply for a permit but you can request space on a commercial trip. You can find a list of commercial companies offering guided trips on the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon National Park here.