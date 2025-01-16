Watch Now
Grab some cajun-seasoned fried chicken at Bojangles' first location in Las Vegas

Anjali Patel couldn't contain her excitement over the news that the first Bojangles in Las Vegas will open on Jan. 20.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Attention fried chicken lovers—a new Southern-style chicken chain is opening its doors in Las Vegas on Monday.

Bojangles is opening its first location in the valley at 9210 South Rainbow Blvd on Jan. 20.

“I am thrilled to bring Bojangles to Las Vegas,” said Davis, restaurant operator.

The new Las Vegas location showcases Bojangles' traditional styles and continued growth, featuring a fresh look to enhance the growing Las Vegas Suburban community.

Founded in 1977, Bojangles operates over 700 restaurants across the Southeastern United States, with a growing presence in new markets.

Known for its unique Southern-inspired menu, including made-from-scratch biscuits, fried chicken, and fresh, flavorful sides, Bojangles continues to expand across the country.

Management plans to open an additional 20 Bojangles restaurants through 2027, expanding its footprint in Las Vegas.

