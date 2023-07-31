Bojangles restaurant chain aiming to open 20 locations in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another Southern restaurant chain is coming to the Las Vegas valley.

On Monday, Bojangles officials announced they've signed a development agreement to bring 20 new restaurants to Las Vegas.

"This expansion represents an incredible opportunity to share Bojangles with the Las Vegas community. The city's energy and unparalleled entertainment aligns with our brand's commitment to delivering unforgettable experiences," said Jose Armario, chief executive officer of Bojangles. "We are looking forward to serving our legendary chicken, biscuits and tea, for both Las Vegas locals and visitors alike."

Armario adds that the expansion will be led by LVP Restaurant Group, LLV, and entity of LV Petroleum, and its investment partner, Kingsbarn Realty Capital as the developer.

"To further expand our QSR portfolio, we were in search of a rapidly growing brand with distinct differentiators from other concepts. It was clear Bojangles was the brand we needed," said Jeanette Davis, the group's vice president of food and franchise brands. "Las Vegas has a diverse and vibrant community that appreciates bold and distinctive flavors. Bojangles perfectly fits into the city's culinary landscape and provides a delicious alternative for breakfast, lunch and dinner. We can't wait to introduce Las Vegas to the joy and flavor that Bojangles brings."

Bojangles was founded in 1977 and is based out of Charlotte, North Carolina. There are currently over 800 locations in 12 states.

As for the locations in the valley, the restaurant chain hasn't announced where those 20 locations will be or the timeline on when they could open.