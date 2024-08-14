Governor's new climate plan draws criticism from environmentalists

LAS VEGAS — Here in Southern Nevada, there are a handful of environmental issues on people’s minds — water resources, rising temperatures, the expansion of solar and lithium mining — among others.

Last week, Governor Lombardo released a new vision for the environment: Nevada's Climate Innovation Plan.

"Nevada's Climate Innovation Plan marks a significant step forward in our environmental strategy. By harnessing clean energy, improving energy efficiency, and fostering economic growth, we’re establishing Nevada as a leader in climate solutions,” said Governor Joe Lombardo in a statement, “By addressing these environmental challenges locally, we’re able to strengthen the future of our state for generations to come.”

The 33-page plan emphasizes free market solutions as a priority for mining critical minerals like lithium, relocating energy production back in-state, and regulatory reform for Nevada’s natural resources. The document gives credit to dozens of programs already in place addressing issues like water quality and carbon reduction.

This update comes nearly two years after a previous climate plan was taken offline.

Sierra Club, an organization with local volunteers who advocate for the environment, are criticizing the document, releasing a statement calling the plan "utterly inadequate."

“I was very disappointed in Governor Lombardo’s plan…it doesn’t actually look like a plan at alll," Sierra Club Volunteer Nick Christenson, told Channel 13, "We need to think about the big picture in terms of what are the costs to society both in terms of climate change and health effects when we are establishing things like our energy policy, and this document does none of that.”

To read the full plan, click here.