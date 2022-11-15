Governor Sisolak announces resignation of Gaming Control Board Chair

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — Outgoing Governor Steve Sisolak announced the resignation of J. Brin Gibson, the chair and executive director of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, in a statement released on Monday.

Gibson, who was appointed in November 2020, will leave at the end of the month to pursue a new professional opportunity, according to the release.

Board member Brittnie Watkins, who was appointed to the board by Sisolak in April 2021, will take on the role of chair and executive director.

"I am grateful to Brin’s steady leadership at the Gaming Control Board over the last two years, and his continued counsel and friendship to me. We wish him and his family nothing but the best for Brin’s next chapter," said Gov. Sisolak. "I am grateful that Brittnie Watkins has agreed to continue the incredible and important work at the Gaming Control Board. She is more than ready for this role, and I am excited to see her work.”

“I am humbled and honored to have served as chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board at this critical moment for Nevada. I am proud of the work we have accomplished, and I know there is so much more ahead for my colleagues,” Gibson said. “I want to thank Governor Sisolak for giving me this opportunity, and for his leadership and support over the years.”

Gibson formerly served as Gov. Sisolak's general counsel from January 2019 until January 2020, and recently assisted the Governor's Office during two special legislative sessions this summer.

While serving as Gov. Sisolak's general counsel, Gibson served as the Chief Legal Counsel regarding ethics, transactional and legislative matters as well as protection of state interests in the gaming and cannabis industries. In this role, Gibson acted as the Chief Legal Counsel to Governor Sisolak and all Executive Branch agency directors and Cabinet members.

Prior to joining the Governor’s Office, he served dual roles as the First Assistant Attorney General and Chief of the Gaming Division within the Nevada Attorney General’s Office.

In his role as the Chief of Gaming, he acted as the chief legal counsel to the Nevada GamingControl Board, Nevada Gaming Commission, and Nevada Gaming Policy Committee, where he handled all legal actions against Nevada gaming licensees by the Board and Commission, including regulatory issues and violations. Gibson was also appointed to two separate terms by former Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval to serve as the Commissioner of the Colorado River Commission of Nevada.