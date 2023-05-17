Governor Lombardo vetos three gun bills

Three gun bills have been vetoed by Gov. Joe Lombardo.

On Wednesday, Lombardo's office said he had vetoed Senate Bill 171, Assembly Bill 354, and Assembly Bill 355. Those three bills would have prevented those who have committed hate crimes from having access to weapons for at least 10 years, restricted people from possessing firearms within 100 yards of an election site, and raised the age to buy semiautomatic rifles and shotguns from 18 to 21.

"I will not support legislation that infringes on the constitutional rights of Nevadans," Lombardo said. "As I stated in my letters, much of the legislation I vetoed today is in direct conflict with legal precedent and established constitutional protections. Therefore, I cannot support them."

Lombardo also laid out his reasoning for those decisions in letters to Speaker Steve Yeager and Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro.

For Senate Bill 171, Lombardo said the "limited nexus" between certain misdemeanor offenses and gun violence makes it "untenable to pass a law that immediately puts the defendant's Second Amendment rights in jeopardy."

"This would effectively open the door to more laws restricting others convicted of gross misdemeanors from owning firearms to protect their homes and families," Lombardo said. "It is a better solution to make these types of hate crimes felonies than to further penalize low-level offenders."

For Assembly Bill 354, Lombardo said the scope was too broad and there is "no notable history of gun violence at election facilities in Nevada." He added the bill was vague when it comes to defining the 100-foot gun-free radius surrounding a ballot box.

"Ballot boxes appear in common community gathering locations across our state including grocery stores, shopping centers, gyms, and libraries," Lombardo said. "It is untenable to prohibit law-abiding citizens from exercising their Second Amendment rights in these areas."

For Assembly Bill 355, Lombardo said several cases have already shown that raising the age to purchase certain weapons would be challenged in court and wouldn't "pass constitutional muster."

State assemblywoman Sandra Jauregui (D-Las Vegas) sponsored two of those bills and released a statement on Twitter saying she's disappointed in Lombardo's decision.

After learning about another shooting yesterday involving an 18 yo w/an assault weapon, Governor Lombardo has vetoed my 2 bills that would raise the age to buy an assault weapon from 18-21, ban ghost guns, & ban guns at election sites. Today he put the gun lobby over Nevadans. https://t.co/yu7siuaegB — Sandra Jauregui (@sandra4nv) May 17, 2023

In a press conference on Wednesday, state senator Dallas Harris also expressed her disappointment.

"If not these three gun safety measures, then what? What is the Governor's plan to keep Nevada safe? The Governor who is a former sheriff, whose job it is to protect our population. What is he going to do?"