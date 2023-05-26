Governor Lombardo signs graduation dress code bill into law

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Governor Joe Lombardo has signed Assembly Bill 73, which allows students to wear traditional tribal regalia or recognized objects of religious or culture significance at graduation ceremonies, into law.

That happened on Thursday after the bill passed the Assembly and Senate unanimously.

"Every student is entitled to express their unique cultural and religious identity at their graduation and I'm honored to be able to ensure that right through signing AB 73," Lombardo said in a statement. "This legislation will allow students to walk with pride and confidence at their graduation and I'm grateful to all of the teachers, legislators, and students who worked to get it to my desk."

Lombardo was joined by students, lawmakers, and representatives from the Nevada Indiana Commission for the signing ceremony.