Governor Lombardo signs bill no longer requiring daily hotel room cleanings

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Daily hotel room cleanings are no longer required in Nevada. That's after Governor Joe Lombardo signed Senate Bill 441 into law this week. The bill is repealing Senate Bill 4, which outlined cleaning standards due to the pandemic.

The bill passed 18-3 in the Senate and 33-9 in the Assembly. Many lawmakers supported the bill saying daily cleanings were unnecessary.

"I believe our hotel operators know their customers best and they have always made safety a top priority," Senator Marilyn Dondero Loop said during a hearing in April. "Why keep a law on the book that has no justification for it?"

However, the Culinary Union said by eliminating daily room cleaning, it "unnecessarily downgrades and degrades the kind of resort experience guests would expect."