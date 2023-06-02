Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Governor Lombardo signs bill no longer requiring daily hotel room cleanings

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Las Vegas Strip scenic shot
Posted at 2:57 PM, Jun 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-02 17:57:31-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Daily hotel room cleanings are no longer required in Nevada. That's after Governor Joe Lombardo signed Senate Bill 441 into law this week. The bill is repealing Senate Bill 4, which outlined cleaning standards due to the pandemic.

The bill passed 18-3 in the Senate and 33-9 in the Assembly. Many lawmakers supported the bill saying daily cleanings were unnecessary.

"I believe our hotel operators know their customers best and they have always made safety a top priority," Senator Marilyn Dondero Loop said during a hearing in April. "Why keep a law on the book that has no justification for it?"

However, the Culinary Union said by eliminating daily room cleaning, it "unnecessarily downgrades and degrades the kind of resort experience guests would expect."

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH