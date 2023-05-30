Governor Lombardo signs abortion legislation into law

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A bill that codifies abortion protections for patients seeking care from outside of the state of Nevada has been signed into law by Governor Joe Lombardo.

Senate Bill 131 was sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro who announced the news on Tuesday.

Today, #SB131 was signed by Governor Lombardo. I want thank him for following through on his commitment to ensure that Nevada won't participate in prosecutions of women who come here to exercise their reproductive rights. #nvleg pic.twitter.com/7gMxCazFix — Nicole Cannizzaro (@Nicole4Nevada) May 30, 2023

The bill included abortion protections that were initially included in an executive order issued by then-Governor Steve Sisolak following the Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade.

The measure was originally met with mixed results from legislators with supporters saying it was needed while those against the legislation said it could open "a dangerous door in the law." According to the state legislature's website, the bill passed out of the Assembly last week by a vote of 28-14 and passed out of the Senate in April 16-6.

Lombardo previously stated that he would sign a "clean bill codifying the previous executive order to his desk." As of Tuesday afternoon, his office hasn't commented on the legislation being signed.

As Channel 13 reported in August, nearly half of abortion patients in Nevada are from other states. In Las Vegas, there are only seven health centers that administer abortions and there are only two in Reno.

As for Nevada, abortion rights up to 24 weeks were already codified into state law through a 1990 ballot measure.