Gov. Steve Sisolak tours Lake Mead, announces new water committee

LAKE MEAD (KTNV) — Investing in a fluid future. Governor Steve Sisolak praising Nevada's current water conservation efforts while touring Lake Mead and announcing the creation of a new team of money monitors, charged with distributing big conservation dollars.

"The visual is just amazing when you see how far the water has gone in just one year."

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak describing the state of Hemingway Harbor at lake mead. The drop in water level here creating concern. The governor's comments coming during a tour of the low lake level pumping station. Lake Mead is currently at 1,045 feet above sea level. At 845 feet, dead pool occurs when water in the lake can't flow downstream.

RELATED STORY: Lake Mead levels are projected to drop lower at the end of August

"The vision that was put into that low lake level pump station will ensure we continue drawing water when other states won't be able to get their allocation,” he said.

The governor praising Nevada’s water conservation efforts saying our state is an example for the other six states along the Colorado River.

"We need to get the other states., calling on the other users of the Colorado River water to do the same. Start the practices we started many years ago,” he said.

RELATED STORY: U.S. Department of Interior declares further restrictions on Colorado River water supply

Practices that include recycling all water used indoors and limiting outdoor water use. But what about the future? Governor Sisolak pointed to 4 billion dollars in federal drought relief funds coming from the recently signed Inflation Reduction Act targeted for Colorado River users and conservation projects. He announced a new water committee that will look at how to use that money. This includes his climate advisor and the current and former general managers of the Southern Nevada Water Authority.

"What we're looking in this group I put together is coming up with best ideas. If there's a practice in some other state, they're using to conserve water that we're not using here, I want to know what it is and we'll use it,” Gov. Sisolak said.