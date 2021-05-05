Gov. Sisolak updates Nevada's economic recovery

CARSON CITY (KTNV) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak updated the state's economic recovery on Wednesday morning during a virtual press conference.

The governor's remarks came after the Nevada Legislature held the 2021 Economic Forum.

Sisolak said the state's finances have improved as the Silver State was able to balance keeping the public healthy during the pandemic and protecting the state's economy.

Sisolak also touted the economic recovery was due to a successful COVID vaccine rollout while saying the recovery would allow Nevada to fix broken systems, including the state's unemployment office.

