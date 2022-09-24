Watch Now
Gov. Sisolak dedicates Sept. 22 to Jeff German

Local journalist murdered
Las Vegas Review-Journal
Jeff German, 69, was found murdered outside his northwest Las Vegas home on Saturday, Sept. 3. A longtime local reporter and investigative journalist for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, German covered politics, courts, labor and organized crime throughout his decades-long career.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV)  — Gov. Steve Sisolak dedicated Sept. 24, 2022 as a day in honor of Jeff German.

The Governor made the announcement via Twitter on Saturday.

The original Tweet can be seen below.

