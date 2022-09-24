Gov. Sisolak dedicates Sept. 22 to Jeff German

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Gov. Steve Sisolak dedicated Sept. 24, 2022 as a day in honor of Jeff German.

The Governor made the announcement via Twitter on Saturday.

The original Tweet can be seen below.

To honor Jeff’s reporting and lasting impact on the Stare of Nevada, I proclaimed September 24, 2022, as a day in honor of Jeff German.

Kathy and I are sending our love to all those who continue to mourn Jeff’s death. https://t.co/sipQPYwS9W pic.twitter.com/1C4RHXP86a

— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) September 24, 2022