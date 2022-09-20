Jeff German to be inducted into Nevada Newspaper Hall of Fame

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The late Jeff German will be inducted into the Nevada Newspaper Hall of Fame at the Nevada Press Foundation’s Annual Convention next weekend.

The Nevada Press Association announced in a press release that the Foundation’s Board of Trustees approved his early entry into the August inductees.

“Jeff’s death is, indeed, horrific,” said Foundation Chairman Sherman Frederick. “But it’s not the end of the story. Jeff will become a symbol for hard-nosed reporting in Nevada. Journalists not born yet will work in Reno, Elko, Hawthorne, Ely, Pahrump, Mesquite and Las Vegas inspired by his work.”

German will join the late Bob Brown, Steve Carp, Jane Ann Morrison and Tom Tait in this year’s Hall of Fame class, according to the NPA.

They will be formally inducted during the Hall of Fame Luncheon at next weekend’s convention, which will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino.

German will also be honored that evening during the Foundation’s annual Awards Banquet, a celebration of the best journalism and advertising produced in Nevada in 2021.