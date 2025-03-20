Gov. Lombardo says he won't sign bill to require daily room cleaning at Las Vegas hotels

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A state senate bill that would require daily room cleaning in Las Vegas resorts is seeing some opposition, including from the governor himself.

Senate Bill 360 was introduced Monday by Sen. Lori Rogich and would reimpose requirements that were originally put in place in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here were some of the precautions put in place as hotels were reopening during the pandemic:

Precautions as hotels reopen in Las Vegas

Gov. Joe Lombardo previously signed a bipartisan bill repealing the pandemic-era requirements during the 2023 legislative session.

The new measure has the support of the Culinary Union, who has previously said resort companies have used the repeal of the daily cleaning requirements as an excuse to lay off housekeeping employees.

STATEMENT: Culinary Union fully supports the health and safety of the guest room attendants in Nevada and applauds @senatorrogich for introducing #SB360 in the Nevada Legislature. #NVLEG pic.twitter.com/HbUK4OKFGu — Culinary Union (@Culinary226) March 17, 2025

However, Lombardo said he did not "see any good public policy to reinstate Covid-era room cleaning requirements in Nevada..." in a post on his official government X account.

My full statement on SB 360. pic.twitter.com/gzsoYrTREL — Governor Joe Lombardo (@JosephMLombardo) March 20, 2025

At the time of this report, the bill was referred to the Committee on Health and Human Services.

