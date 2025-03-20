Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Gov. Lombardo says he won't sign bill to require daily room cleaning at Las Vegas hotels

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo
John Locher/AP
FILE - Joe Lombardo, Clark County sheriff and Republican candidate for Nevada governor, speaks with the media after voting, Nov. 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. In late September 2023, Lombardo filed a lawsuit challenging the state ethics commission’s authority to censure and fine the former Clark County sheriff for using his publicly issued sheriff’s badge during his 2022 gubernatorial campaign. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)
Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A state senate bill that would require daily room cleaning in Las Vegas resorts is seeing some opposition, including from the governor himself.

Senate Bill 360 was introduced Monday by Sen. Lori Rogich and would reimpose requirements that were originally put in place in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here were some of the precautions put in place as hotels were reopening during the pandemic:

Precautions as hotels reopen in Las Vegas

Gov. Joe Lombardo previously signed a bipartisan bill repealing the pandemic-era requirements during the 2023 legislative session.

The new measure has the support of the Culinary Union, who has previously said resort companies have used the repeal of the daily cleaning requirements as an excuse to lay off housekeeping employees.

However, Lombardo said he did not "see any good public policy to reinstate Covid-era room cleaning requirements in Nevada..." in a post on his official government X account.

At the time of this report, the bill was referred to the Committee on Health and Human Services.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

13 Connects

13 Connects: Help homeless veterans in Las Vegas