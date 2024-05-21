Gov. Lombardo allocates $250 million to improve state internet infrastructure

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More funding is being set aside to improve internet infrastructure across the state of Nevada.

On Tuesday, Gov. Joe Lombardo announced the creation of the Nevada Middle Mile Network, which will receive $250 million.

"This significant investment will enhance internet connectivity in communities across Nevada that have struggled with inadequate internet access," Lombardo said in a press release. "By addressing these critical gaps, we are ensuring that all Nevadans have the opportunity to benefit from reliable and fast internet service."

According to state officials, the Nevada Middle Mile Network is a 2,500-mile open access, fiber optic network and this funding will "significantly expand network capacity between urban areas of Nevada and throughout rural regions across the state."

They add the network will be able to deliver internet access to over 40,000 locations that are unserved or underserved today.

The Nevada Governor's Office of Science, Innovation and Technology, also known as OSIT, has put together a map showing where those areas are. Here in southern Nevada, there are 497 miles of existing networks and the map shows where there are plans to expand.

(For context, the dark blue areas show where existing lines are while the green, orange, and light blue areas show where new lines could be placed.)

Nevada Governor's Office of Science, Innovation, and Technology

You can see the full map by clicking here.

The funding that was announced on Tuesday is in addition to the over $416 million in funding that's coming from the U.S. Department of Commerce as part of the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment, or BEAD, program.

State officials tell Channel 13 the Middle Mile Network will support successful BEAD implementation by providing affordable wholesale internet bandwidth to local retail internet service providers.

So what does that mean?

Middle Mile Network funding will be used to connect communities while BEAD funding will help connect individual homes.

According to OSIT, Middle Mile projects have already begun.

When it comes to BEAD, federal officials have already given the green light to Nevada's initial proposals. The two proposals determined what locations across the state would be eligible to receive funding.

State officials said BEAD projects are scheduled to begin next year, pending additional federal approvals.

"Once the subgrantee process concludes, OSIT will submit a final proposal to NTIA, which described how we implemented the initial proposal, how we selected subgrantees, and our plans to connect everyone to the Internet. Then, we'll be ready to put shovels in the ground and start deployment," Brian Mitchell, the Director of OSIT, said last month. "We're really proud to be among the first states approved. That will help us get folks connected as soon as possible."